BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Victoria Valliere, 23, of 437 Forbush Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after suspension/revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Cheryl Paradis, 64, of 7 Cole St., Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year. A charge of simple assault was nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Taylor Roy, 21, of 51 Summer St., Berlin, was found guilty of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled drug. On the receiving stolen property charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to make restitution of $113.97 to the owner of the skateboard. On the possession charge, Roy was sentenced to a maximum of 120 days in jail and ordered to pay a fine and restitution of $620 — all deferred for two years on condition of good behavior. Two counts of receiving stolen property were nolle prossed.
• Richard Trow, Jr., 42, of 1 Washington St., Gorham, was found guilty of criminal threatening, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and breaching bail. On the criminal threatening charge, he was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction, deferred for two years upon good behavior. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and follow all treatment and counseling recommendations. Trow was also given a fine and penalty assessment of $930, deferred for two years. On the criminal mischief count, charging him with damaging furniture, fixtures, and drywall in a motel room at the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne, he was sentenced to seven days in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was ordered not to enter the Town and County properties for one year. The court noted that Trow had already made restitution for the damages. On the count of resisting arrest, Trow was sentenced to serve 30 days in the House of Correction, deferred for one year upon good behavior. On the charge of breaching bail, he was sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction, deferred for one year on good behavior and consecutive to the sentence for resisting arrest. Charges of stalking and criminal threatening were nolle prossed.
• John DeBlois, 31, of 517 Goebel St., Berlin, was found guilty of criminal threatening, resisting arrest, and contempt. On the resisting arrest charge, he was ordered to serve 180 days in the House of Correction with credit for 33 days of pretrial confinement and the remaining 147 days suspended on good behavior for two years. On the criminal threatening charge, DeBlois was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for two years on good behavior. On the contempt charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for two years. Charges of criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were nolle prossed.
Carlton Prosper, 21, of 538 Burgess St., Berlin, was found guilty of resisting arrest and sentenced to four months in the House of Correction and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, both were suspended upon good behavior for two years.
Four individuals had charges dismissed for lack of prosecution: Carleton Landry, 67, of 25 York Pond Rd, violation of a dog ordinance, Jill Davis, 39, of 5 Duguay St., Berlin driving with a suspended registration, Kimberly Montgomery, 54, of 6 Corrigan St., Gorham, domestic violence-assault, David Jacobchik, 35, of 5 Duguay St., Berlin, driving after revocation/suspension.
