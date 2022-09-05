Firefighters manage hoses and equipment in front of the apartment buildingat 231 Madison Ave. in Berlin on Saturday, while in the background another group of firefighters works to contain the blaze that engulfed the back of the building. Firefighters from three communities were called to help fight the fire. All the tenants safely escaped without injury. (COURTESY PHOTO)
A fire Saturday afternoon heavily damaged a triple decker on Madison Avenue in Berlin. Three families, living in the apartment complex escaped safely. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Berlin firefighters can be seen in the remains of the structure working to make sure the fire is fully out on Saturday afternoon. The fire heavily damaged the three-story building. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — Three families have been left homeless after fire heavily damaged a three-decker building at 231 Madison Ave. on Saturday afternoon.
Berlin Fire Lt. Patrick Lefebvre said the fire was reported at 4:49 p.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene, there was heavy fire on all three floors. He said all of the tenants were safely out of the building.
The fire was centered on the back of the building where there were shed areas for each apartment.
Lefebvre said firefighters did not hear any active smoke detectors.
Fueling the fire were the pressure relief valves on two 420-pound propane tanks on the rear of the property. The tanks had started to release propane gas in response to the fire.
With members of the duty crew handling an ATV crash at Jericho Mountain State Park, there were only three firefighters to respond to the fire.
Lefebvre issued a general alarm, bringing in off-duty firefighters. The on-duty crew was able to knock down the bulk of the building fire. They then begun to disperse the propane fumes with hose lines.
As the off-duty firefighters arrived, crews worked their way into the building.
Lefebvre requested firefighters from Milan and Gorham Fire Departments to assist with putting out hotspots and to help disperse the propane fumes.
He said the propane fumes, the old construction of the building, and the hot weather made it an exhausting fire for firefighters.
Crews remained at the scene four hours, exiting shortly after 8:30 p.m.
While the fire was limited to the back of the building, Lefebvre said the rest of the building received heavy smoke and water damage and said it is currently uninhabitable. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
City tax records show the building is owned by D&M Investments LLC., of Grantham.
Lefebvre said Red Cross was notified and responded to help the three families, some with young children.
Facebook also contains posts from people soliciting donations of food, clothing, furniture and money for the families.
