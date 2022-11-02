Executive Councilor District 1
Name: Joseph Kenney
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 62, (born in 1960)
Town or city of residence: Wakefield, N.H.
Office you seek: District 1 Executive Councilor
Previous elected or volunteer service: State Senate
2002 to 2008; N.H. House 1994 to 2002, Chairman, Wakefield Board of Selectmen 1997 to 2000; Greater Wakefield Resource Center, Inc. Board ofDirectors 1997 to 2002; National Marine Corps Reserve Association, Board of Directors, 2013 to 2016.
Education: BA, University of New Hampshire, 1984.
Favorite book or movie: "The Rascal King";"Citizen Kane"
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the municipalities of the Executive Council District 1?
Older infrastructure to include water and sewage pipelines, potable water, roads, bridges, and broadband. Additionally, the need for affordable childcare and housing to support a younger workforce. The time-to-time review of how the state funds education to support the poorer tax municipalities through the state educational formula.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The drug problem. The potency of fentanyl today and its intake causes immediate death. Suppliers and distributors of fentanyl need harsh penalties for trying to kill our youth. I believe the lack of workforce is also a major issue in our state. It is affecting our productivity, institutions, and small businesses.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive Executive Councilor for District 1?
The biggest quality one can have in public office is to be a good listener and to respond to all constituent needs. I have a 100% attendance record on the council to include judicial hearings and special meetings. I describe myself along with the late Executive Councilor Raymond Burton as a working Executive Councilor, not part-time but a full time councilor.
Name: Dana Hilliard
Party affiliation: Democrat
Age or year you were born: 50, (born in 1972)
Town or city of residence: Somersworth, N.H.
Office you seek: Executive Council
Previous elected or volunteer service: Mayor of Somersworth (2014-present), 5 terms in the N.H. House between 1993 and 2008. Former City Councilor, and member of numerous boards of commission in native city of Somersworth.
Education: BA Political Science, Keene State College ‘95, M.Ed. Educational Leadership, Plymouth State University ‘11
Favorite book or movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life”
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the municipalities of the Executive Council District 1?
I believe the most important issue facing the 73 cities and towns of the new Executive Council District 1 is rediscovering their economic path to prosperity. Although this district is geographically spread out, starting at the northern tip in Pittsburg and stretching all the way down to Dover point, there’s a common thread that ties together mill communities like Berlin, Laconia, and Somersworth.
We’re all on the cusp of emerging from decades of hardship after our hay-day, when the main industry left and factories shut down. As a mayor, I know that support from the state and using a team-approach at all levels is so important to moving forward economic development projects, and that’s what I intend to do on the Executive Council.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
In the short-term, high housing and energy prices for working Granite Staters is the top priority.
Electric and home heating bills are through the roof, and that’s on this Republican governor and Executive Council in Concord that has refused to diversify how we get our energy here in New Hampshire. Unlike our neighbors in Maine and Massachusetts, New Hampshire is still fully reliant on natural gas, leaving ratepayers holding the bag when there’s a price spike. And just as we’re all feeling the pinch from these failed policies, the governor and Executive Council are leaving federal dollars on the table for rental assistance and other relief programs, the same way they held up COVID relief money last year at the height of the pandemic.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive Executive Councilor for District 1?
Over 30 years in public service, I’m proud of my record of being able to build teams and work with anyone, regardless of party, to improve the situation of those I’m elected to serve. I started out my public career as a 20-year-old Republican state Rep, and went on to co-sponsor the marriage equality bill HB 436 in 2007 with Democrat Jim Splaine of Portsmouth. For the past decade as mayor, I’ve worked with local leaders across the political spectrum to improve infrastructure, build workforce housing, and revamp every public park in Somersworth, all while keeping property taxes the lowest they’ve been since I took office. Old-school New Hampshire Republicans like Ray Burton got this. But right now we have extremists in Concord trying to impose restrictions on reproductive rights, and a Commissioner of Education who is gutting the public school system by diverting tax dollars to private and religious schools against the will of most Granite Staters. I think this is out of touch with most people in District 1, and I ask anyone looking to return decency and common sense to the Executive Council to vote for me on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.