Voting is Tuesday, Nov. 9, for county, state and federal primary elections.
Below is a list of polling places and times for Berlin and neighboring towns.
BERLIN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Precinct 1 — The Berlin Recreation Center, First Avenue entrance.
Precinct 2 and 3 — St. Anne Hall, 304 School Street entrance.
Precinct 4 — Community Bible Church, 593 Sullivan Street entrance.
For more information on Berlin voting, call the city clerk’s office at (603) 752-2340.
DUMMER — Polls open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Dummer Town Hall, 75 Hill Road.
For more information, call the town clerk’s office at 603-449-2006.
ERROL — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Errol Town Hall.
GORHAM — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park St.
MILAN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Milan Village School. For more information, call the town clerk’s office at 603-449-3461.
RANDOLPH — Polls open from 11 a.m-7 p.m. at Randolph Town Hall.
SHELBURNE — Polls open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Town Hall, 74 Village Road.
In the race for governor, incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R) faces a challenge from Democrat Tom Sherman.
For Executive Council District 1, representing all of Coos County except the town of Carroll, all of Carroll County, and parts of Grafton, Belknap, Strafford and Merrimack counties, incumbent Executive Councilor and Republican Joe Kenney of Wakefield is being challenged by Democrat Dana S. Hilliard of Somersworth.
In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) faces a challenge from Republican Donald Bolduc.
For U.S. representative in District 2, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D) faces a challenge from Republican Robert Burns.
For state Senate, Republican Carrie L. Gendreau and Democrat Edith Tucker are running for the one seat.
Coos County has nine state representatives divided among seven districts. Redistricting earlier this year resulted in the loss of a state representative seat in Coos County and changed the layout of the senate and executive council districts.
One of the biggest changes was with the city of Berlin, which had three representatives. It now has two representatives as District 5 and shares a third position with the so-called floterial District 7 which includes Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield.
Running for the two seats in District 5 are Democrats Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel, and Republicans Justin Hale and Lori Korzen.
In District 7, Democrat Eamon Kelley of Berlin and Republican John Greer of Twin Mountain seek the one available seat.
House District 6 represents Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne, as well as 14 other towns and unincorporated places in Coos County. Running for the District 6 seat are Democrat and incumbent William Hatch and Republican Jakob "Jack" Unger Jr., both of Gorham.
District 2 covers the towns of Dummer, Errol and Milan, as well as 11 other towns in Coos County. Running in District 2 are: Democrat Katherine Doherty of Dummer and Republican Arnold Davis of Milan.
Running for state representative in other Coos County House districts are:
• District 1 (representing Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland and Stratford): (Two seats) Democrat Cathleen A Fountain of Dalton, and Republicans Troy Merner of Lancaster and James Tierney of Northumberland.
• District 3 (representing Colebrook, Columbia, Erving’s Location and Stewartstown): Republican Mike Ouellet of Colebrook is running unopposed.
• District 4 (representing Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield): Democrat Suzy Colt of Whitefield and Republican Seth King of Whitefield.
Coos County elected positions
There is only one contested race at the county level, that of county attorney: Incumbent Democrat John McCormick of Lancaster faces a challenge from Republican Roger Sylvestre of Clarksville.
One county seat that will change is District 1 commissioner, as Paul Grenier of Berlin has decided to step down after years in that position. Republican Robert Theberge of Berlin is running unopposed for that position.
All other candidates for county office are incumbent candidates who are running unopposed. They are:
• Sheriff: Republican Brian Valerino
• Treasurer: Republican Suzanne Collins of Colebrook
• Register of Deeds: Republican Leon Rideout of Lancaster
• Register of Probate: Republican Teri Peterson of Lancaster
• Commissioner, District 1: Republican Robert Theberge of Berlin
• Commissioner, District 2: Republican Thomas Brady of Jefferson
Executive Council District 1 has been changed significantly with many of the Grafton County towns being exchanged for ones in Carroll County.
Incumbent Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney of Wakefield is running unopposed in the Republican primary and in the general election will face Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard who is unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
There is no contest in the state Senate District 1 primary.
Littleton Selectwoman and small business owner Carrie Gendreau is unopposed on the Republican side. Gendreau is running for the seat that Republican and former District 1 state Sen. Erin Hennessey’s gave up.
On the Democratic side, Edith Tucker of Randolph is running unopposed. Tucker has served three terms in the N.H. House of Representatives.
State general elections are Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.