BERLIN — Another budget cycle is over for the city council and it ended with a projected $1 decrease in the tax rate.
The council unanimously approved a general fund fiscal year 2021 budget of $35.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million over the current budget. Revenues were also up and the result is an estimated tax rate of $38.82.
Although City Manager James Wheeler warned the actual tax rate is set in the fall by the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration. And the city is undergoing a full revaluation that is getting underway next week, which can change individual assessments.
Councilor Lucie Remillard thanked her fellow councilors, Mayor Paul Grenier, Wheeler, and outgoing Finance Director Patty Chase for their hard work on the budget.
She said she was pleased they were able to achieve a $1 reduction in the tax rate.
Completing his first budget process, Councilor Mark Eastman said he felt everyone worked hard.
Councilor Mike Rozek also thanked the mayor and council for listening to the needs of the city and its citizens. He said untold hours were spent going over the numbers and said he called it a job well done.
In other business:
• At the request of council, Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said she requested all of the environmental reports on the US. National Guard Armory building on Riverside Drive.
The police department wants to take over the armory and move the police station to the building.
Laflamme said 50 different documents have been turned over, detailing extensive sampling and testing done on the property dating back to the 1980s.
Admitting she is still going through the documents, Laflamme said it appears a lot of work was done to abate lead and asbestos inside the building. She said there has been soil sampling and test wells, but Laflamme said based on what she could see, the New Hampshire National Guard, N.H. Department of Environmental Services, and federal Environmental Protection Agency have done a good job taking care of any environmental issues.
Rozek asked what entity would be responsible for any contamination found there in the future. He said the city must be protected.
Grenier said he felt the subject of potential contamination needs to be fully vetted before the city takes possession.
Eastman asked if the state would provide a letter affirming that the site is clean.
Wheeler said the city can request one.
Grenier said he will schedule a full council work session to allow the council to discuss the matter at length.
• City Manager James Wheeler reported that with the council’s decision not to have the fire department take over emergency ambulance service, Berlin Emergency Medical Service head Chris Dubey reported his company is gradually returning to business as usual. He said they have installed a new phone system that expands capabilities for the future.
• Wheeler said the city is still in the process of hiring a new finance director to replace Patty Chase who has retired. Until a replacement is found, the city is contracting for services through Municipal Resources Inc.
• Rozek said he would like the issue of the urban compact on Route 110 put on the agenda for a future meeting. Eastman agreed, saying the city has to extend water and sewer in that area.
