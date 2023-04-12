Coos County hires new administrator

The Coos County Commission has hired Mark Brady as the new county administrator, replacing Jennifer Fish,w ho stepped down after ten years. Brady has deep ties to the North County and is the nephew of Coos County Commissioner Tom Brady. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WEST STEWARTSTOWN — Coos County has hired a new administrator to oversee county operations.

The county commission announced Mark Brady, who is presently serving as Under Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, will take over the county’s top administrative position. He replaces Jennifer Fish, who stepped down April 1, after ten years as administrator. Fish had given her notice in November but the initial advertisement for the position resulted in no applicants. The commission then hired a recruitment firm to help with the search for a replacement.

