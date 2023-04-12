Coos County hires new administrator

The Coos County Commission has hired Mark Brady as the new county administrator, replacing Jennifer Fish,w ho stepped down after ten years. Brady has deep ties to the North County and is the nephew of Coos County Commissioner Tom Brady. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WEST STEWARTSTOWN — Coos County has hired a new administrator to oversee county operations.
The county commission announced Mark Brady, who is presently serving as Under Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, will take over the county’s top administrative position. He replaces Jennifer Fish, who stepped down April 1, after ten years as administrator. Fish had given her notice in November but the initial advertisement for the position resulted in no applicants. The commission then hired a recruitment firm to help with the search for a replacement.
“It was a long search (six months) to find a new administrator and Mark is the right person at the right time. Mark’s public finance, budget and operational expertise combined with his experience in New Hampshire government, business and economic development are a perfect fit and a tremendous asset for the county,” said the commission in a release.
Brady has deep ties to the North Country. His father, Lawrence Brady, is part of the family that owns Six Gun City and Coos County Commissioner Tom Brady is his uncle. His mother is a former state representative and his father ran unsuccessfully for both the U.S. Senate and House.
Mark Brady served a term in the N.H. House from 2002-04 representing then District 2, which included Jefferson, Gorham, Groveton, Lancaster, North Stratford, and Randolph. Commissioner Robert Theberge said he served with Brady in the legislature and found him a strong voice for the Coos County and very effective in getting key legislation passed.
“Mark has a remarkable understanding of Coös, its citizens, our way of life and the challenges we currently face. We fully expect to leverage his deep experience for the county. There will not be a learning curve for Mark, and it is great to have one of our own back home,” said Theberge.
As the county’s chief executive officer, Brady will oversee a budget of over $47 million that covers two nursing homes and a corrections facility.
In his current position, Brady presented the department’s FY24 budget of $176 million to the legislature. Previously, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Administration in Louisiana under former Republican Governor Bobby Jindal, where he was responsible for a budget of $25 billion. He also represented the administration on public finance issues with the rating agencies, investment banks and bond commission and was the point person for the Jindal administration in dealing with the effects of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the costliest environmental disaster in US history, on government budgets and the social services safety net, businesses, and individuals.
He is a former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Services in the George W. Bush Administration and Director of the Office International Trade and Investment at the non-partisan National Governors Association in Washington, DC. Brady was also president and principal of Manchester Partners, Inc., a business consulting company
He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1987 with a degree in business and economy.
