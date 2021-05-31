BERLIN — For several years the city council has discussed moving the urban compact line on Route 110 west of its current location to allow the city more flexibility in promoting ATV-based development in that area.
Last week, the council authorized City Manager James Wheeler to go forward with discussions with the state Department of Transportation on a formal agreement to present to the council.
Wheeler said he has spoken with Assistant DOT Commissioner William Cass and outlined a framework for an agreement that would move the urban compact line about 2 miles west.
Wheeler said DOT would agree to continue to maintain the section for five years after the city assumed ownership. During that period, DOT would upgrade existing drainage piping and do regular programmed maintenance such as shim paving. At the end of five years, maintenance would become the city’s responsibility.
The city would seek to put the section on the state’s 10-year transportation plan for a complete upgrade.
Extending the urban compact would allow the city control over the both the speed limit and driveway access to businesses located there.
Currently, ATVs are not allowed on the section between Dalton Mountain Motor Sports and the Jericho Mountain State Park because the speed limit exceeds 40 mph.
DOT has rejected a city and chamber of commerce request to lower the speed limit there from 50 to 40 mph.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume and Lucie Remillard asked how far the parties are talking about extending the urban compact line.
Mayor Paul Grenier said that will have to be decided but said the city is looking at about 2 miles — from White Mountain Distributors to just beyond the entrance to Jericho Park.
Berthiaume asked if there will a public hearing before any action is taken to allow residents of the road to weigh in, and Grenier said yes.
City Councilor Peter Higbee asked for an estimate of what it will cost the city to maintain the additional 2 miles of road.
Councilor Mike Rozek said he also would like to see an estimate of the return to the city from potential developers and businesses there.
Grenier said the city has discussed setting up a tax increment financing district on the 2 mile section as a way to finance costs.
Under a TIF, new property tax revenue generated by business expansion, renovation or new construction within the district would be used to cover the cost of upgrading the road and providing water and sewer.
The mayor said a TIF district is the only way the city could develop the Jericho Road area without overburdening the rest of Berlin’s property taxpayers.
Wheeler said he was just looking for authorization to pursue discussions on an agreement. He said he will work with DOT to put together a detailed formal agreement for the council to consider.
Bridge repairs
The council authorized Wheeler to pre-purchase needed materials for rehabilitation of the Mason Street Bridge.
HEB Engineers Vice President Chris Fournier appeared to answer some questions about the project.
Councilors had asked if replacing the bridge would make it eligible for the state bridge aid grant.
The price for the work to be done this fall came in at $564,385; much higher than the estimate of $282,974.
Fournier said replacing the entire bridge would cost about $5 million. Under the state bridge aid program, the city would be responsible for 20 percent of the cost.
Councilor Mike Rozek asked Fournier if no repairs were done, how long before there was a catastrophic failure.
Fournier said there is no way to know.
Abatements
After a week to review property assessment abatement applications, the council voted to approve the recommendations of Monica Hurley, the assessing agent from Corcoran Consulting Associates.
With no local board of assessors, the city hired Corcoran to review abatement requests.
Hurley made recommendations on about 50 applications.
Wheeler noted the recommended abatements came to about $100,000 of valuation or $10,000 in property tax revenue.
Hurley has about 50 more applications to review.
Rozek recused himself from the vote.
