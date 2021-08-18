BERLIN — Berlin City Council members got a crash course in tax increment financing districts Monday as the city looks to move closer to forming such a district along Route 110.
During the council’s regular work session Monday, Stuart Arnett, managing partner of ADG Solutions LLC of Concord, discussed the proposed TIF district and answered questions from council members about the concept.
Arnett is also the former director of economic development for the state. He is working on the project with Patrick McDermott, the former head of economic development for Eversource.
Arnett gave a similar presentation to the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority Board in February. During Monday’s presentation, he said much of the basic information would be similar to what he presented in February.
The BIDPA board hired ADG to assess the feasibility of a TIF district in the Route 110 area near Jericho Lake State Park.
Arnett said he was making the presentation before the council because the process has reached the point of making final decisions about the creation of a TIF district.
Arnett told the council there are several steps needed to establish a TIF district. First, the city would have to adopt enabling language under N.H. RSA 162-K, the state law dealing with municipal economic development and revitalization districts. After adopting the enabling language, the city can then establish the TIF district.
According to state law, no single district can include more than 8 percent of a community’s assessed value or more than 5 percent of a community’s land area. If a city creates more than one district, all the districts combined cannot exceed 10 percent of a community’s land area nor more than 16 percent of a community’s total assessed value.
During the discussion Monday, Arnett gave council members information on the proposed district but said changes would have to be made as the district’s currently drawn area includes more than 5 percent of the city’s land. Arnett said decisions would need to be made about which parcels to include in the proposed district to stay within the legally mandated threshold.
Arnett said the adoption of a district does not authorize public spending and the city would have to have a separate vote to authorize any expenditures or bond indebtedness relative to the proposed district.
Once the district is adopted, the city must adopt a development plan, which would include a financing plan for the district. Arnett said the creation of a TIF district is not permanent; the district would be eliminated once any public obligation is met, such as when bonds issued on behalf of the district are paid off.
Another requirement is that the city set up a district advisory board, which would include property owners in the district. In adopting the district, Arnett said the city must give the county and school district a chance to review the proposed district, but that those entities do not have veto power over the proposal.
The idea behind a TIF district is that the city, by creating the district, would effectively set the tax base for the district; any incremental increase in that tax base would be the increment portion of the TIF that would then be used to pay off any indebtedness incurred on behalf of the district. Arnett said the proposed district currently has a $4.7 million tax base. He said the city would need to consider closely the status of all parcels in the district as the setting of the tax base is an important component in the success of the district itself. For instance, if the base rate is set at $4.7 million and the district’s base increased to $5.7 million, the additional $1 million in tax base can be used to pay off any bonds for the district. Once those bonds are paid, the new property tax revenue would then become part of the city’s overall tax revenue.
During Monday’s meeting, Arnett offered several examples throughout the state of successful TIF-based districts including: Londonderry’s industrial area; Bedford’s Route 3 traffic and pedestrian walkway; Derry’s commercial district, roads and traffic upgrades; Hooksett’s Route 3A corridor; Swanzey’s industrial area road construction and Claremont’s industrial park and downtown parking and improvements.
No decisions were made regarding the proposed district Monday.
