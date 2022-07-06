BERLIN — The Berlin City Council on Tuesday heard plans to expand camping and other facilities at Jericho Mountain State Park.
Phil Bryce, director of the N.H. Department of Parks and Recreation gave a presentation to the council at their work session.
Bryce said that that there would be expansion of 20 to 25 sites at the campground area with 20 new campground sites a new dump station and septic system.
In addition, plans call for an alternate ATV trail from the visitor center to the parking lot and boat launch area with full hookups for the recreational vehicle area.
Bryce said he believes the expansion of the campground will make the park more financially viable.
He said the feasibility study should be completed by September, then design work would follow next fall and winter. Bidding would begin spring of 2023 and construction could start as early as the fall of 2023.
The council viewed the improvement possibilities to the park with approval and assured Bryce that the city was willing to work with the N.H. Department of Parks & Recreation in any way possible.
The council was informed by a letter from the N.H. Liquor Commission of an application for a full liquor license for Berlin Bowling/Daniel Washington, for a sport and recreation center at 283 Main St.
The council directed the clerk to send a letter to the Liquor Commission stating that it had no objection to granting the license.
In other business:
The council voted to accept a donation of $20,000 from the Great North Woods Community Foundation to be used to promote heath and well-being. The vote came after a second and third reading of the proposal and a brief public hearing; there were no public comments.
Mayor Grenier announced that a final agreement had been reached with the firefighters’ Union 1088 on a three-year contract to begin Aug. 1.
Grenier also announced that a new health insurance package proposed by the city and encompassing all city employees was accepted by the union.
The council voted to approve the contract.
The new cost to the city for the first year would be $51,190.51 but with the savings from the new health package, that would be reduced to $20,710. The second year, the cost would be $39,869.20 but with the saving from the new health insurance would be reduced to $6,505; and the third year, the cost would be $36,521 but with the health savings, it would be reduced to $4,545.
Grenier read a letter from Pam Bouchard regarding the traffic situation on High and church St. Bouchard’s letter and concerns were placed on the agenda for the traffic and safety committee next Monday.
City manager’s report
The city manager Phil Warren gave his report.
Warren said his office is working with Micah Bachner to resolve issues regarding the proposed disc golf course. He said Pam Laflamme is taking the lead on this issue.
Traffic and safety committee will be meeting next Monday, and the issues brought up at this meeting and previous meetings will be discussed.
The airport commission met last week and lease proposal with the New Hampshire Air National Guard is being drawn up.
The line painting contractor did not show for his start date. The city manger is looking into this.
The River Walk project is going well but lead time for items such as electric lights may require a winter shutdown of the project with completion delayed until spring of 2023
The funding for the Mason Street Bridge project is being directed through New Hampshire Department of Transportation and not through U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster’s office as previously thought.
The bridge now needs to be designed and bid out consistent with DOT standards which will add to the cost of the project, and Warren said it will not get done this year.
It was suggested by the city manager that these funds already appropriated be applied to another project.
The city manager’s office recommends that the bridge project be fully funded in the 2024 budget and the $600,000 in anticipated funds be used for another project.
A letter from Lori Korzen was read volunteering for the open alternate position on the planning board. The city council approved Korzen’s appointment.
City Clerk Shelli Fortin informed the council that terms of the three current Berlin Industrial Development & Park Authority members will expire by the end of July: Richard Huot, Richard Eastman and Andre Duchesne and all three asked to be reappointed. Their terms would then last until July 31, 2024.
The council approved the reappointments and thanked Roland Olivier and David Poirier who are not returning to the authority.
