Three candidates have filed for the two open Gorham seats on the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School Board. The positions are for three-year terms. Two candidates, Benjamin Mayerson and Angel C. King submitted statements. A third candidate, Maranda Demers, did not respond to efforts to reach her to participate.
