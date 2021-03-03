Hello, my name is Angel King I am running to obtain candidacy as school board member of the Gorham Randolph Shelburn School District; my name will appear on the ballot this coming election.
Mission statement: As an elected school board member, I intend to make certain the desires of the community are met. I intend to be present, and attentive at all of the meetings. I wish to exemplify how school board members have an important influence on the direction of the GRS School District
Upon becoming the selected candidate I plan on setting visions and goals for the GRS School District, as well as adopting policies and that give the district direction, to set priorities and achieve goals that align with the ideals of the general public.
More about me: I am a native lifetime Gorham resident, born and raised, and a graduate alumni of Gorham High School (Class of 2000). I possess proficient analytical leadership and collaborative skills to help move the district forward. I have a vested interest in the success of ALL students including my son who is currently in kindergarten. Please consider voting for Angel King for GRS School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.