My name is Ben Mayerson, and I seek a second term to serve as your Gorham representative on the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School Board. I am the father of two. One is a graduate of the Gorham Middle High School, and another will be graduating in the future. My community ties and residency go back to well before the GRS Cooperative was formed.
I’ve served the GRS for many years, in many roles. I chaired the building committee in the mid-2000s, resulting in much needed renovations of Gorham Middle High School and Ed Fenn School. We were close to losing our accreditation due to poor facility conditions. The committee’s efforts led to modernizing systems at both schools. Now GMHS is safer, better laid out, and has state-of-the-art science labs. A dedicated group of citizens worked together, balancing the wants and needs, while listening to you. The commitment continues yearly with investments in repairs and improvements.
I’ve worked on principal search committees, and once represented the GRS in a study to explore adding an additional town into our coop. I recently finished a two-plus-year term as treasurer of the GRS. My duties included modernizing the treasurer’s bookkeeping of the district’s finances, reviewing payments, and overseeing non-electronic deposits. Additionally, I hold a master’s of education. As a teacher, I bring an educator’s perspective to the board as well.
I am an advocate for children and taxpayers. I’m open and available to respond to your inquiries and feedback. Our schools engage and educate our youth, serve as an academic and civic hub for our community, and employ many who in turn keep our economy moving.
Your board works to provide the best education, thanks to our dedicated professional staff, faculty and administrators. This year’s budget process has been especially challenging. Between COVID, continuing uncertainty in future state funding, and required increases in our district’s SPED budget, we have many areas to keep in close focus. Along with the other members of your school board, I support our district’s level of excellence in education, established policies, and will be attentive to verify that funds requested, are necessary. I represent you.
I respectfully ask for your vote.
