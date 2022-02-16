ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Town meeting day is Tuesday, March 8, and here are the candidates who filed to run by the deadline.
DUMMER
Selectboard (three-year term): Christopher Holt and Dennis B Bachand
Town clerk/tax collector (three-year term): Judy Marcou
Moderator (three-year term): Ervin Connary
Town treasurer (one-year term): Bonnie Lowry
Library trustee (three-year term): Katherine Mann Doherty
Trustee of trust gunds (three-year term): Ruth Campbell
Planning board (three-year term): Jill T. Dubey
Planning board (three-year term): Gloria R. Kizer
Planning board (three-year term): No one signed up
Zoning board of adjustment (three-year term): Eric Demers
Zoning board of adjustment (three-year term):No one signed up
Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term): No one signed up
MILAN
Selectboard (three-year term): Randy Fortin
Moderator (two-year term): Janet K. Lavoie
Town clerk (three-year term): Cynthia "Cindy" Woodward
Town treasurer (one-year term): Dawn E. Miner Planning Board (three-year term)): Lincoln S. Robertson and Michael P. Vien
Zoning board (three-year term): Lincoln S. Robertson
Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term) Lisa Gilmore Morse
Trustee of the trust funds (three-year term): No one signed up
Library trustee (three-year term): Natalie Caron
Cemetery trustee (three-year term): no one signed up
Cemetery trustee (two-year term): Claudette J. Marino
Town auditor (one-year term): Paul E. Fortier
MILAN SCHOOL POSITIONS
School board (three-year term): Peter J. Donovan
School district Moderator (three-year term): Paul E. Fortier
School clerk (three-year term): Kari L. Goulet
School district treasurer (three-year term): Jill Stephenson
RANDOLPH
Selectboard (three-year term): Paul Alfred Jadis, Dewald Steinmann
Tax collector (three-year term): Anne Kenison
Treasurer (one-year term): Kathleen Kelley
Auditor (two-year term): Philip Guiser
Cemetery trustee (three-year term): Raymond Aube
Cemetery trustee (one-year term): William Arnold
Trustee of trust funds (three-year term): Michael Sewick
Planning board (three-year term): Timothy Mather
Library trustee (three-year term): Karen Bradley
Board of adjustment (two three-year terms): H Guyford Stever, Robert S Onacki
Board of adjustment (one-year term): Robert Harris
Moderator (two-year term): David Willcox
Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term): Richard Umiker
SHELBURNE
Selectperson (three-year term): Lucy Evans, Kevin C. Daniels, Matthew T. Hickey
Town moderator (two-year term): John Henne
Budget committee (three-year term): David M. Landry, Christopher Halle
Cemetery trustee (three-year term): Christopher Halle
Library trustee (three-year term): Tatyana M.R. Ventrella
Library trustee (two-year term): Briana Wood
Trustee of trust Funds (three-year term): Lucinda M. Bragg
Trustee of trust Funds (two-year term): no one signed up
Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term): Robin Peters Henne
Town Memorial Forest committee (three-year term): no one signed up
