ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Town meeting day is Tuesday, March 8, and here are the candidates who filed to run by the deadline.

DUMMER

Selectboard (three-year term): Christopher Holt and Dennis B Bachand

Town clerk/tax collector (three-year term): Judy Marcou

Moderator (three-year term): Ervin Connary

Town treasurer (one-year term): Bonnie Lowry

Library trustee (three-year term): Katherine Mann Doherty

Trustee of trust gunds (three-year term): Ruth Campbell

Planning board (three-year term): Jill T. Dubey

Planning board (three-year term): Gloria R. Kizer

Planning board (three-year term): No one signed up

Zoning board of adjustment (three-year term): Eric Demers

Zoning board of adjustment (three-year term):No one signed up

Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term): No one signed up

MILAN

Selectboard (three-year term): Randy Fortin

Moderator (two-year term): Janet K. Lavoie

Town clerk (three-year term): Cynthia "Cindy" Woodward

Town treasurer (one-year term): Dawn E. Miner Planning Board (three-year term)): Lincoln S. Robertson and Michael P. Vien

Zoning board (three-year term): Lincoln S. Robertson

Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term) Lisa Gilmore Morse

Trustee of the trust funds (three-year term): No one signed up

Library trustee (three-year term): Natalie Caron

Cemetery trustee (three-year term): no one signed up

Cemetery trustee (two-year term): Claudette J. Marino

Town auditor (one-year term): Paul E. Fortier

MILAN SCHOOL POSITIONS

School board (three-year term): Peter J. Donovan

School district Moderator (three-year term): Paul E. Fortier

School clerk (three-year term): Kari L. Goulet

School district treasurer (three-year term): Jill Stephenson

RANDOLPH

Selectboard (three-year term): Paul Alfred Jadis, Dewald Steinmann

Tax collector (three-year term): Anne Kenison

Treasurer (one-year term): Kathleen Kelley

Auditor (two-year term): Philip Guiser

Cemetery trustee (three-year term): Raymond Aube

Cemetery trustee (one-year term): William Arnold

Trustee of trust funds (three-year term): Michael Sewick

Planning board (three-year term): Timothy Mather

Library trustee (three-year term): Karen Bradley

Board of adjustment (two three-year terms): H Guyford Stever, Robert S Onacki

Board of adjustment (one-year term): Robert Harris

Moderator (two-year term): David Willcox

Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term): Richard Umiker

SHELBURNE

Selectperson (three-year term): Lucy Evans, Kevin C. Daniels, Matthew T. Hickey

Town moderator (two-year term): John Henne

Budget committee (three-year term): David M. Landry, Christopher Halle

Cemetery trustee (three-year term): Christopher Halle

Library trustee (three-year term): Tatyana M.R. Ventrella

Library trustee (two-year term): Briana Wood

Trustee of trust Funds (three-year term): Lucinda M. Bragg

Trustee of trust Funds (two-year term): no one signed up

Supervisor of the checklist (six-year term): Robin Peters Henne

Town Memorial Forest committee (three-year term): no one signed up

