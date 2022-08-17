U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is seen in Berlin City Hall in 2019 when he was campaigning for president. Buttigieg will be in Berlin on Aug. 26 to discuss the city’s snowmelt project. The DOT has approved a $19.5 million grant to the city to cover the cost of the project. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is visiting Berlin on Aug. 25 to discuss the snowmelt project. Buttigieg announced the city is being awarded a $19.5 million grant from his agency to build the project. Buttigieg was in Berlin three years ago on his campaign for president. The former mayor of Fort Bend, Ind. was introduced by Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. (SUN FILE PHOTO)
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is seen in Berlin City Hall in 2019 when he was campaigning for president. Buttigieg will be in Berlin on Aug. 26 to discuss the city’s snowmelt project. The DOT has approved a $19.5 million grant to the city to cover the cost of the project. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is visiting Berlin on Aug. 25 to discuss the snowmelt project. Buttigieg announced the city is being awarded a $19.5 million grant from his agency to build the project. Buttigieg was in Berlin three years ago on his campaign for president. The former mayor of Fort Bend, Ind. was introduced by Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. (SUN FILE PHOTO)
BERLIN — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Berlin on Aug. 26 to meet with city officials and showcase the snowmelt project. News of his visit was announced at the city council meeting Monday night.
Buttigieg last week announced the city will be receiving a $19.5 million grant for the project. Berlin was one of 116 applications approved for funding through federal Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program. The program funds projects that have a significant local or regional impact with special consideration to those in rural areas.
Buttigieg told the Washington Post the snowmelt project would have a lasting effect in Berlin.
“What they’re going to be able to do there, with this funding, really transforms the future of their town center,” he told the Post.
He could not be reached for comment on his upcoming visit by the Sun.
The streets and sidewalks in the downtown will be torn up so an innovative snowmelt system can be installed using waste heat from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant. The city will also replace an aging subsurface infrastructure and then put in new streets and sidewalks.
This will not be Buttigieg’s first visit to Berlin. He visited the city twice in 2019 when he was a Democratic candidate for president. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., opened up a field office in Berlin and then returned two months later for a Saturday night speech at city hall that drew a large crowd.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier introduced Buttigieg at city hall, saying he admired the candidate for stepping up to help his hometown after others had written it off. Buttigieg said Berlin reminded him of his hometown and has the same spirit to pick itself up.
After the election, President Biden selected Buttigieg to serve as Secretary of Transportation in his administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.