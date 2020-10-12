BERLIN — The state Executive Council last week approved awarding the bid to rehabilitate and repair the access road to the state prison to J. Hutchins Inc., of Richmond, Vt.
Hutchins was the low bidder for the project, which will improve the drainage and repave the access road.
Hutchins’ bid of $502,600 was $122,000 below estimates, allowing the state to include two alternates that were part of the bid package. The state will also rehabilitate the perimeter road and make loading dock improvements, bringing the total project cost to $625,914.
Hutchins will remove the existing pavement, regrade the base, and repave the road using some of the original pavement after it has been pulverized. Existing stone-stabilized slopes and drainage swales will be reconstructed after underdrains are installed along the edge of the road.
The perimeter road will have new underdrain and stone-lined swales installed to redirect and control storm water runoff.
The contract runs until August 2021.
The Northern N.H. Correctional Facility is located off the East River Road.
