COOS COUNTY — A Berlin woman was injured in an ATV roll-over on the South Hill Saturday Connector Trail in Colebrook, one in a number of collisions that occurred over the holiday weekend.
Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, was operating on a downhill section of the trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of the ATV and it rolled over on top of her. Villeneuve’s riding companion and bystanders in the area immediately went to her aid and righted the ATV, freeing her out from under it. The group then transported her to town and a 911 call was made. Villeneuve was operating at a slow rate of speed which ultimately likely prevented more serious injuries.
Emergency personnel from Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Police Department, a N.H. State Police Trooper and N.H. Fish and Game conservation officer responded.
Villeneuve was met by EMS personnel at LaPerles IGA parking lot on Route 3 where a 45th Parallel EMS ambulance was able to then transport her to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
After an investigation, Fish and Game believe that the uneven, off camber terrain present where the crash occurred played a primary role in this crash. Conservation officers would like to remind OHRV operators to be extra cautious when operating on the varying terrain present on the trails.
N.H. Fish and Game and local emergency personnel responded to multiple OHRV crashes on Friday starting with a 2:30 p.m. 911 call from Millsfield reporting a Utility Terrain Vehicle had crashed on the Deer Mountain trail. The call reported that a 44-year-old female had been injured in the crash. The caller further reported the involved parties were being transported via other off highway vehicles to Errol.
Errol Fire personnel, along with Fish and Game conservation officers, mobilized to assist the injured individual and investigate the crash. Responders were ultimately able to locate the involved parties, Richard and Cristine Pjatak of Stratford, Conn., and transport both to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin via Errol Ambulance. Both were evaluated and Cristine Pjatak was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A subsequent investigation lead conservation officers to determine that speed too fast for the given conditions was the primary contributing factor in the crash. A summons was subsequently issued to the operator of the involved vehicle for this offense.
At 3 p.m. Fish and Game and Milan Fire Fighters were called to respond to Newell Brook Road in the town of Dummer for a two-vehicle UTV crash. Fire personnel were the first to arrive on scene and determined that no one was injured. Due to the amount of potential vehicle damage involved, a request for law enforcement to continue to the scene to take a report was made.
Diverting from the Deer Mountain crash, a conservation officer arrived at this scene at approximately 4 p.m. This scene was located approximately 1.5 miles up Newell Brook Road (a logging road) from Route 16. The involved vehicles had been left in place, and it was determined that both machines had reached the same bridge at the same time, approaching from opposite directions. The bridge was not quite wide enough for both machines, and a collision between front tires had occurred. As a result of the collision, both machines had sustained front end damage.
The involved operators were identified as Ronald Robbins, 61, of Keene, New Hampshire and Nicholas Fournier, 35, of Berlin. The involved operators had already exchanged contact information prior to the arrival of the conservation officer and both were very cooperative with the investigation. Bad timing was a contributing factor to this incident.
Conservation officers were notified of a third OHRV crash that had occurred on the Presidential Rail Trail in Berlin. Learning that both on-duty conservation officers were responding to other incidents, Berlin Police spearheaded an effort to respond to this call.
