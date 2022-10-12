COOS COUNTY — A Berlin woman was injured in an ATV roll-over on the South Hill Saturday Connector Trail in Colebrook, one in a number of collisions that occurred over the holiday weekend.

Betty-Jo Villeneuve, 53, of Berlin, was operating on a downhill section of the trail with uneven terrain when she lost control of the ATV and it rolled over on top of her. Villeneuve’s riding companion and bystanders in the area immediately went to her aid and righted the ATV, freeing her out from under it. The group then transported her to town and a 911 call was made. Villeneuve was operating at a slow rate of speed which ultimately likely prevented more serious injuries.

