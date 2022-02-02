BERLIN — Police arrested a Berlin woman last Friday on two felony drug charges and report a search of her residence turned up a “substantial quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a large amount of U.S. currency.”
In a press release, Berlin police said Candy Gray, 44, of 122 York St., was arrested during a traffic stop in Gorham. She was charged with two felony counts of sale of a controlled drug — methamphetamine.
Following her arrest, Berlin Police and members of the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Gray’s home in Berlin, where they found what they believe is a large quantity of drugs.
Gray refused the services of a bail commissioner on the two felony charges and was also being held for violating her probation. Appearing in Coos County Superior Court Monday, she was held on $2,500 cash bail.
Berlin Police Capt. Jeffrey Lemoine said the arrest and search warrants were the culmination of an extended investigation into the distribution of illicit drugs in the Berlin area.
The search warrant was conducted by officers participating in Operation Granite Shield, a multi-jurisdictional cooperative effort between state, local and federal partners to stem the drug epidemic in the state. Assisting as well were Gorham Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Department and N.H. State Police.
Lemoine said area departments continue to actively pursue other leads and tips to stem the flow of illicit drugs into the area. He said Berlin police acknowledge the public’s continued assistance in helping stop the flow of drugs into the area and asks residents to remain vigilant in identifying and locating suspects involved in the illegal distribution of opioids and other illicit drugs in the area.
Any information that the public may have can be reported to the Detective Division at the Berlin Police Department by calling (603) 752-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.