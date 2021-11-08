BERLIN — Berlin Elementary School recently hosted Red Ribbon Week with the theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”
The week was also designated as spirit week, which included a variety of fun activities each day, many including anti-bullying themes.
Red Ribbon Week is a nationwide drug prevention campaign held during the last week in October. Begun by a non-profit organization in 1988, Red Ribbon Week encourages communities to take a stand against drugs and celebrate a drug-free life.
School Counselor Krystal Bunnell said she and fellow counselor Kelley MacLean sponsored the event at Berlin Elementary. Bunnell said it was the first time in a while that the school participated in Red Ribbon Week, a program recognized by schools across the country.
For spirit week, Bunnell said she found topics she liked, focusing on the bully-free concept.
On Monday, the theme was “Bad Choices Make You Crazy” and involved students wearing wacky clothes and sporting crazy hairstyles.
Tuesday was “Be Strong: Be an Upstander to Bullying and Bad Choices,” and involved wearing sports-related attire.
Wednesday was “Show Love for Yourself by Staying Healthy,” and involved wearing the color red.
Thursday was “Plan a Bright Future with Good Choices” and consisted of wearing yellow or dressing in the student’s favorite career field.
Friday closed out the week with the theme, “Disguise Yourself from Bad Choices, Drugs and Bullying,” where students were asked to wear orange or black to disguise themselves.
The week included a red ribbon reward system. Each student was given a red ribbon with a number on the back and could receive a prize if their number was called each morning as part of the morning announcements.
Students also received a paper ribbon that they could decorate to place on the pledge wall.
Bunnell said students in grades 3-5 were also taught about issues relating to bullying, how to be an upstander, ways to stick up to peer pressure and healthy life choices. Students in grades K-2 learned ways to be a good friend and healthy choices they can make for themselves.
Other students made Red Ribbon Week awareness posters that were posted around hallways in the school.
“I think it went well,” Bunnell said of the week’s activities. “The kids who made posters were really excited to see their posters around the school.”
Bunnell said one student, fifth grader Tessa Bump was especially helpful in the week’s activities.
Bunnell said Bump sat down with Bunnell and helped plan the week’s activities as a student liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.