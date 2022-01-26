BERLIN — According to the currently proposed budget for the Berlin School District, expenses are expected to increase $1,768,748, while state and local revenues are expected to decrease by $477,917.
Among the increases:
• Salaries are expected to increase 8.03 percent or $872,817 from $10,871,815 in 2021-2022 to $11,744,632 in 2022-2023.
• Fringe benefits are expected to increase 7.78 percent or $407,784 from $5,239,581 in 2021-2022 to $5,647,365 in 2022-2023.
• Contracted services are anticipated to go up $117,268 or 12.85 percent. • Maintenance/repair/service agreement costs are expected to increase $300,325 or 81.81 percent.
• Travel and purchasing services costs are expected to increase $110,874 or 8.44 percent.
• Supplies/materials are expected to increase $101,782 or 10.34 percent.
• Equipment costs are expected to decrease $8,193 or 3.3 percent
• Dues and fees are expected to increase $5,092 or 5.77 percent.
Total general fund expenses are budged for an increase of $1,907,748 or 9.53 percent from $20,025,115 in 2021-2022 to $21,932,863 in 2022-2023.
Bond payment costs are expected to remain steady at $29,263, while capital improvement costs are expected to decrease $139,000 from $294,000 to $155,000.
Federal program costs are expected to remain steady at $9,586,275. Food service costs are also expected to remain steady at $747,244.
The total expense for all funds is anticipated to be $32,450,645 for 2022-2023 which is $1,768,748 or 5.76 percent above the 2021-2022 figure of $30,681,897.
State and local revenues are anticipated to decrease $477,917 from $13,095,049 in fiscal year 2022 to $12,617,132 in FY2023, a 3.6 percent reduction.
Of the reduction, $222,294 is in state aid, while $255,623 is in tuition costs.
Revenues for federal/state programs and food services are anticipated to remain steady and match expense figures.
During last Thursday’s Berlin School Board meeting, board members approved moving forward with the proposed budget.
During the discussion of the budget, members reiterated that the costs are what the district needs to do in order to provide proper educational services to area school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.