BERLIN — As part of its 10-year accreditation cycle, Berlin Middle High School is working on the implementation of its “Vision of the Graduate” standards to be used throughout the school’s curriculum.
Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelley said the school is accredited through the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and every 10-years the organization rolls out new standards for accredited schools to achieve.
He said the school’s accreditation visit began in the spring of 2021 and will continue next fall.
As part of the accreditation, the school is working to implement what is called the Vision of the Graduate standards, which Kelley defined as, “the guiding light for what you want each student to do to graduate.”
Kelley described the program as a promise made by the school to each student as to what they will achieve upon graduation from the high school and the plan will not only be implemented at the high school but will inform the district’s entire curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The program includes four pillars, which are communication, creativity, collaboration and self-direction. He said the pillars are meant to assess students in 21st Century skills and prepare them for their lives post-graduation.
The mission of implementing the pillars exists with the goal of fostering active, lifelong learners who can then participate constructively in community and global affairs through rigorous standards, personalized learning, community and family engagement, communication and collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking, creativity and innovation and ethical use of information, according to the mission statement provided by Kelley.
Each of the major pillars has specific skill sets that are goals to be achieved by every student during their time at Berlin Middle High School. For instance, under the communication pillar, the skills to be gained include: 1) Can give full attention when others are speaking and asks insightful questions that deepen understanding; 2) Can communicate and reflect personally on complex ideas in an insightful, clear, and engaging manner; 3) Can craft a sophisticated and creative presentation in a variety of forms, such as written reports, projects, and speeches; Can design and adapt sophisticated messages and media to influence the audience.
Kelley said a subcommittee of school staff has been organized to develop a pathway forward for the program, which he said would not be officially rolled out in the district for another year or two, and that the district was still in the early phases.
He said the subcommittee will help by implementing the strategies under the program and determining how the school and district will develop its educational system around the approach including how to assess whether or not students have met the goals outlined in the program.
As the subcommittee develops the program there will be ample opportunities for input from parents, students and staff.
He said the school is beginning the process now because they want to make significant progress in planning and implementing the system prior to the NEASC returning in the fall.
“We need to show we have made significant progress,” Kelley said.
He said the implementation of the Vision of the Graduate began a year and a half ago with a self-study where the school and district looked at the standards promulgated by NEASC and judged themselves based upon those standards. From that self-study, Kelley said the school then created goals including the Vision of the Graduate program.
Fundamentally, Kelley said when the subcommittee finishes its work and the program is implemented all of the four pillars will be embedded in every unit of study that the school does. The pillars will also be used as the benchmark to ascertain where the school is in meeting the pillars.
“What we will do is to constantly assess where we are embedding these skills into our programs and where we can do a better job of reaching these pillars.
To kick off the rollout of the program, Kelley said students will be participating by creating a poster/image that may become the face of the Vision of the Graduate initiative. He said students will be asked to create a poster or image incorporating all of the information regarding the initiative, which will be rolled out to students on Monday for students in grades six through 12.
Kelley said each FLEX (Future Leaders Exchange) teacher will be able to submit one entry by Nov. 24 and winners will be announced following a digital staff vote on entries. First place will receive a $100 gift card, second will receive a $50 gift card and third will receive a $25 gift card. In addition, the FLEX class that produces the grand prize winner will get a special class treat in the form of a pizza party, ice cream party, or some other similar prize.
