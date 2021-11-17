BERLIN — The Berlin City Council approved increasing the 2021 tax rate Monday by $0.61 over the 2020 tax rate, which means property owners will now pay $36.54 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation.
The 2020 tax rate was $35.93, which was a $3.89 reduction from the 2019 rate of $39.82.
According to information submitted to the council by City Manager Jim Wheeler, there is $4,325,939 in the unassigned fund balance, of which $3,000,000 was proposed to be used to reduce taxes. This resulted in $1,325,939 retained in the fund balance or 5.01 percent of the general operating expenses. The state recommends municipalities keep a balance in the account of at least 5 percent of the budget for unforeseen emergencies.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked Wheeler, “If you want to reduce this tax rate, we have to do it on the budget side?”
To which Wheeler responded, “The only way you can reduce the rate is to use the fund balance since it is an already approved budget.”
Wheeler recommended that the council not go below the 5 percent remaining in the fund balance but said the decision was up to them.
After a brief discussion, the council voted to set the tax rate at $36.54 by a 5-1 vote. Councilors Diana Berthiaume, Russ Otis, Peter Higbee, Lucie Remillard and Mayor Paul Grenier voted for the tax rate, while Eastman voted against.
The rate breaks down as follows: municipal tax, $14.61; county tax, $4.77; school tax (local) $15.20; and school tax (state), $1.96.
Council approves agreement with Department of Revenue
The council voted unanimously to approve a consent decree with the state Department of Revenue Administration regarding a complaint filed by Stephen Dion on July 26, 2019, to the Board of Tax and Land Appeals, Eastman recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
The complaint filed by Dion alleged that in April and May of 2019 members of the city’s Board of Assessors granted themselves abatements under circumstances that did not appear to him to be lawful and proper, according to the decree.
On Aug. 9, 2019, the Board of Tax and Land Appeals ordered the city to respond to Mr. Dion’s allegations.
The city appeared through the city attorney and the members of the Board of Assessors appeared through separate council.
The director of the Department of Revenue Administration petitioned to intervene on Feb. 18, 2020, voicing concern over “the fact that members of the Board of Assessors granted each other’s (and one family member’s) abatement applications.”
The Board of Tax and Land Appeals scheduled a hearing, which was continued several times due to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, which was then scheduled to be held via Webex on Jan. 12, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2021.
On March 17, the board entered an order mandating certain remedies correcting and reversing the impacts of abatements that the Board of Assessors members granted each other. The city determined not to appeal the March 17 order and the Board of Assessors members resigned from the board.
On June 11, the city provided updated information concerning the 2020 revaluation and asked the Board of Tax and Land Appeals to close the docket; the Department of Revenue objected on June 21.
A hearing was then held on July 29, where testimony was heard primarily concerning the completion of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice report for the 2020 revaluation and opposing views on whether the city properly assessed values with influences for views and waterfront attributes.
Following the hearing, the board encouraged the parties to meet and attempt to resolve their differences on issues presented at the hearing.
On Oct. 28, the parties informed the board they had reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding issues, outlined in the consent decree approved by the city Monday.
The decree required the city to enter into a contract to perform a full statistical revaluation, including a full review of all properties and a measure and list of sale properties, which shall be treated as a Board of Tax and Land Appeals reassessment. The contract and work must comply with all applicable state laws.
The revaluation is to include appropriate, industry-recognized analysis regarding site influence values, to include views and water frontage, to the satisfaction of the Department of Revenue. The revaluation is to be completed for tax year 2022.
The city must also file monthly progress reports with the Board of Tax and Land Appeals of the steps taken to comply with the decree signed by the city manager.
Additional conditions include:
1. The city shall allow the Department of Revenue to review its new data collection manual, which shall be developed and finalized before the commencement of the work on the revaluation.
2. Throughout the revaluation, the Department of Revenue shall conduct field work and/or desk review while the project progresses.
3. The city shall develop a detailed work plan for the remaining work to be completed for the revaluation. The work plan shall include a detailed timeline and concrete project goals.
4. The city shall provide its substantive preliminary analysis of values to the Department of Revenue for review before the establishment of preliminary values and the start of informal hearings and the department shall review and comment on the analysis within 20 calendar days.
As additional measures, the city has amended the tax cards for the three former members of the Board of Assessors to include items required by the Department of Revenue. The city will also bill the former members to adjust the discount they received on their 2020 tax bills.
Properties put out for bid
The city council also voted unanimously to put several properties out for bid as part of its meeting Monday.
Part of the list of properties includes three single-family properties that have previously been put out for bid but did not receive bids including: 293 Burgess St.; 827 Western Ave. and 212 Glen Ave.
Two parcels of land, one on Maple Street and one along an undeveloped portion of Seventh Avenue will be sold directly to abutters to those two properties, who had previously written to the city about their interest in buying the properties.
There are also eight multifamily properties that Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said should would be preparing a bid document that will require a bond to ensure any purchaser/developer of the eight parcels will do the work that needs to be done to bring the buildings up to code and show the council proof that they are capable of doing the work. The eight properties are: 422 Champlain St.; 767 Second Ave.; 373 Champlain St.; 426 Burgess St.; 37-39 Cambridge St.; 96-98 Hillside Ave.; 609 Hillsboro St. and 611 and 615 Rockingham St.
Laflamme said she would also be preparing a sample bid form for the council for land sales, there are six parcels of land, the seventh of which, located on Jericho Road will be first offered to Berlin Water Works. The other six parcels are: 94 Granite St.; 758 Second Ave.; 155 Willow St.; 421 Burgess St.; 466 Burgess St. and 290 Grafton St.
