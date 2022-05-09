BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital announced its employee of the year Monday.
The award was presented in the hospital cafeteria, an appropriate location in many ways as the employee of the year is John Tarbox, a dietary aide in the food services department.
During the presentation, AVH Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Peterson read from several nominations for Tarbox who described him as “phenomenal” and a person who works well with staff, especially nurses and the patients. Tarbox was described as someone who takes time to learn about the patients and their needs and who works with staff to help comfort patients and make their stay at the hospital a pleasant one.
Peterson said that Tarbox received nominations not only from his own department but from several others as well.
The presentation is part of a week of events tied to Hospital Week at the facility.
Others who were nominated for the honor include: Karen Bertin-Roy, Debbie Brooks, Rachel Fillion, Kayla Gill, Amie Johnson, Jackie Lacasse, Josette Lavoie, Jen Morin, Felicia Nadeau, Mandy Rancourt, Mandy Remillard, Gaye Roy, Karen Smith, Bill Chabot and Jamison O’Neil.
Each nominee was presented with a certificate acknowledging their contribution to the hospital as well as information from the nominating petitions that outlined why those selected were nominated for the honor.
During the event, Peterson informed the assembled staff, which numbered around 50, that the hospital, Coos County Family Health Services, Coos County Nursing Home and St. Vincent DePaul Nursing Home were recently recognized by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce with the chamber's Beyond the Call of Duty Award.
