Winter arrives

Last week’s storm left 20 inches of wet, heavy snow in Gorham (including some on the moose statue on the Gorham Town Common, and 15 inches in Berlin. Rain is expected to move into the region on Friday with temperatures falling over Christmas weekend. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — Last week’s storm, which left 20 inches of wet, heavy snow in Gorham and 15 inches in Berlin was followed by relatively stable weather this week. But the upcoming weekend may prove to be challenging as a new storm system moves into the region.

The National Weather Service forecast for southern Coos County (including the Berlin-Gorham area), calls for snow overnight followed by snow and rain Friday morning. Lows overnight are expected to be in the 20s but afternoon highs Friday are forecasted to be around 50 degrees with a chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.