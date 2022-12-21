BERLIN — Last week’s storm, which left 20 inches of wet, heavy snow in Gorham and 15 inches in Berlin was followed by relatively stable weather this week. But the upcoming weekend may prove to be challenging as a new storm system moves into the region.
The National Weather Service forecast for southern Coos County (including the Berlin-Gorham area), calls for snow overnight followed by snow and rain Friday morning. Lows overnight are expected to be in the 20s but afternoon highs Friday are forecasted to be around 50 degrees with a chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
The Mount Washington Observatory’s forecast on Tuesday was predicting a low-pressure system from the east which will bring wet warm and windy conditions through Thursday and Friday.
WMUR on Tuesday also reported the prediction of high winds from the south with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour and a hard freeze immediately after the storm pulls through, with roads refreezing before they have time to dry.
Power crews are gearing up to repair any downed lines and outages expected to occur during the upcoming storm.
The weather predictions for Saturday through Monday are for partly sunny conditions with low temperatures in the single numbers at night and teens and 20s during the day.
The big, slow-moving Winter Storm Diaz of Dec. 16-17 dumped as much as 2 feet or more of snow in parts of northern New Hampshire and knocked out power in locations across the state, including for some residents of the Androscoggin Valley.
By Saturday morning, up to 50,000 Granite Staters were without power, and by Saturday evening about half that number were still in the dark, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
By Tuesday, there were no current power outages in the Berlin-Gorham area. If a power outage does occur due to the predicted high winds, people can report the outage to their power companies at the following numbers: Eversource, (888) 662-7764, N.H. Electric Co-operative, (800) 343-6432; Unitil, (888) 301-7700; and Liberty Utilities (855) 349-9455.
Eversource Media Relations Manager William Hinkle said Tuesday, “Customers in every region of New Hampshire were impacted by this winter storm, with many of the hardest-hit communities in the western and northern areas of the state. Over the course of this storm, our crews restored power to approximately 129 customers in our communities served by our Berlin Area Work Center, which includes Berlin and Gorham among others.”
South of Crawford Notch the storm caused power outages affecting thousands of residents and businesses in the Mount Washington Valley. Power was out long enough in some areas that schools were opened to allow places for people to get warm. Many in that area, especially in hard-hit Fryeburg, Maine, were still without power on Monday.
As of Tuesday evening, hundreds of Oxford County, Maine, customers were still without power according to the Central Maine Power outage map, but power was restored there by Wednesday afternoon.
Hinkle said Monday, “Many of the hardest-hit communities were in Carroll County, with our last restorations from this storm completed in communities such as Albany, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth and Wakefield.”
Hinkle said the primary cause of outages during the storm was that tree limbs were weighed down by heavy, wet snow that also froze overnight Friday into Saturday and trees that came down causing damage to the electric system.
He noted that all Eversource customers who lost power due to the recent winter storm had their power restored by Monday night.
“We had more than 850 line, tree and service crews in New Hampshire as part of this restoration effort, who worked tirelessly to restore power to approximately 121,500 Eversource customers statewide since the storm began,” Hinkle said.
New Hampshire Electric Cooperative also had line crews out restoring power to more than 15,000 members affected by the storm. As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, approximately 1,700 NHEC members remained without power in more than 40 towns.
Snow totals varied dramatically between towns, according to WMUR and local officials. According to WMUR-Channel 9, Albany got the most snow in the state with a whopping 25 inches. Jackson was a close second with 24 inches. Meanwhile Kingston got only 2 inches.
Berlin reported 15 inches of snow; Gorham, 21 inches; and Randolph, 22.5 inches.
Even within towns, snow totals varied wildly. Conway, snow totals varied. Conway Village Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Stephen Solomon said the area of Stark Road got about 21.5 inches but North Conway got only about 10 inches.
As of Tuesday morning, the Mount Washington Observatory reported 30 to 40 inches of snow in the higher elevations.
The snow was welcomed by some. At the base of Mount Washington, Great Glen Trails in Gorham opened for the season on Saturday following the storm, which it reported dumped 26 inches of snow at the cross-country center. By Tuesday 45 km of trails were open, with 15 km tracked and 20 skate groomed.
Meanwhile, the state offers advice about keeping safe during winter storms and power outages.
• If you encounter a downed power line, stay away and call 9-1-1.
• Do not use a gas range or oven as an alternate source of heat.
• Only use a generator that has been wired to the house electrical service by a professional electrician.
• Never run a generator inside a building or in an enclosed space. Go to readynh.gov to learn more.
• Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts and monitoring National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports.
• Use flashlights, rather than candles, for emergency lighting.
• Drivers are reminded to use extra caution, go slow and be alert for crews clearing debris and treating the roads.
Go to ReadyNH.gov to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies.
Conway Daily Sun staff contributed to this report.
