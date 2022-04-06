BERLIN — The recent discussion regarding allegations of bullying in the Berlin schools got heated Monday night with two members of the community being removed from the city council meeting by Police Chief Daniel Buteau.
Berlin residents Ravenmoon Hart and Lori Korzen were removed from the meeting following comments they made after Mayor Paul Grenier closed the first public comment portion of the meeting Monday night, which followed a lengthy discussion during the council’s earlier work session regarding the Berlin schools policy on handling complaints of harassment and bullying.
Initially, Grenier had opened the first public comment portion of the regularly scheduled meeting and Carole Gilbert of Shelburne spoke regarding the bullying issue. She asked the council what happens when teachers abuse and neglect the children in Berlin schools, suggesting in her opinion nothing was being done. She then said there has been a lot of bullying in the schools and then chastised Grenier saying he should be ashamed of himself to tell people that there has been no bullying and that they have problems in their homes. Several times she then said she didn’t think Grenier shouldn’t be the mayor and at one point called him a “piece of (expletive).”
As her statements became more direct attacks on the mayor and as another member of the public, Ravenmoon Hart, began speaking during Gilbert’s portion, Grenier banged his gavel several times and responded to Gilbert by saying that he never said he didn’t believe the student who previously appeared to address his concerns with bullying. Grenier then closed the public comment as both Gilbert and Hart began yelling at the mayor.
After Grenier closed public comment, Hart continued speaking, at times in a loud voice, telling the mayor that her son left the previous meeting crying his eyes out. Ultimately, she continued to speak after the mayor repeated that public comments were closed and was peacefully escorted out of the council chambers by Police Chief Daniel Buteau.
Resident Lori Korzen then got up and proceeded to speak saying, “These are just parents who need to be heard.” Korzen continued talking, even though public comment had been closed and Grenier repeated several times that public comment had been closed.
At one point after trying to continue talking after being instructed that public comments were closed, Korzen was instructed by Grenier she had the choice to either sit down or be escorted out of the council chambers. As she continued talking, Buteau motioned for Korzen to exit the council chambers from his spot just outside the chamber door, to which she eventually complied.
Before this, during the work session, which was held immediately before the regular council meeting, there was a presentation from Councilor Peter Morency, Buteau and Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King regarding a variety of issues relating to bullying allegations at the school and how they are handled.
Grenier told those in attendance that he had asked Morency to investigate claims made at a previous city council meeting by a student regarding bullying and death threats to the student.
Morency reminded the council during his presentation that a student had come before the council a couple of weeks ago and had referenced threats and that student’s opinion of how the allegations were handled by the school. In submitting his presentation, Morency said he worked with an investigator with the N.H. Department of Education. He said he was informed by the investigator that the district is following the necessary protocols for handling bullying cases and that the investigator saw no red flags regarding the handling of these cases. In further discussing his investigation, Morency noted that what he observed in the handling of these cases was different from how the student previously described the handling of his case.
Buteau then spoke about the police department’s involvement and told the council that his department works very closely with the schools and that an investigation would have to meet certain criteria to move forward with charges. He then told the council no charges were pending regarding the issues previously presented by the student being discussed.
King then made a presentation to the council in which she said she does not believe Berlin schools have a widespread problem with bullying. She said that while bullying does exist it is not a widespread problem.
King reiterated to the council that while she could not comment on specific cases due to privacy reasons, she could outline for the council how the district generally handles bullying complaints.
She said the district follows an investigative policy that follows the requirements of state law and then provided the council with figures regarding the number of complaints filed over the last several years, which mirrored the information she provided to the school board last week. She said that based on the data, there is no evidence of widespread issues of bullying at the school. For instance, the highest year of reports at Berlin Middle High School was 2020 in which 22 complaints were reported, of which only 10 were founded as bullying.
During her presentation, King pointed out several different programs and procedures the district has in place to deal with social and emotional issues.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked what percentage of the time school staff spend on academics versus dealing with student social and emotional issues.
King said while she couldn’t give a specific percentage, staff were spending an increasing amount of time dealing with those nonacademic issues.
