Attorney Courtney Eschbach Wells

Attorney Courtney Eschbach Wells is the 2022 recipient of the Diocese of Manchester’s St. Thomas More Award. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Bishop Libasci announces annual Red Mass

MANCHESTER — The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, bishop of Manchester, invites people of all faith traditions to join him for the celebration of the annual Red Mass on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:15 p.m. at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.

