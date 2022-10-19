MANCHESTER — The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, bishop of Manchester, invites people of all faith traditions to join him for the celebration of the annual Red Mass on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:15 p.m. at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.
Each year, the Roman Catholic bishop of Manchester invites women and men associated with the study and administration of justice in New Hampshire to the Red Mass. This annual event is an opportunity for the judicial, legal, and legislative communities to gather with those who administer law in the church and to pray for strength and guidance in the work they will do in the year ahead.
Immediately following the Red Mass, the Catholic Lawyers Guild of New Hampshire will host a reception in Bishop Bradley Hall, located on the lower level of the Cathedral. During the reception, the guild will honor Attorney Courtney Eschbach Wells with the 2022 Saint Thomas More Award. This award is presented by the guild to a lawyer or judge who is a practicing Catholic and who embodies the spirit of Saint Thomas More in his or her courage, dedication, integrity, civility and compassion toward others. There is no charge for the reception, but those planning to attend the reception are asked to RSVP at redmass2022.eventbrite.com.
Courtney Eschbach Wells, Esq. has served as a staff attorney with the New Hampshire Office of Legislative Services since 2005. In that role, she provides non-partisan assistance to the members of the New Hampshire General Court. Wells has been a member of the Catholic Lawyers Guild since 2007 and she currently serves as the guild’s treasurer. She is a past president of the guild.
Wells is a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Cathedral and is a member of the Cathedral Parish Council. As a member of the Cathedral Choir, she frequently serves as cantor at Sunday Masses and at major Diocesan liturgies. She also serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Diocese of Manchester magazine Parable, treasurer of the St. John’s Regional School PTO, and is the chair of the town of Pembroke’s Trustees of the Trust Funds. Wells is a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, a lay institution of the Vatican State that aids in the charitable, cultural and social works and institutions of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land.
She received the degree of Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2005, and Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Texas A&M University in 2002. She lives in Pembroke with her husband Jason and their daughter Lydia.
The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, serving the needs of nearly 235,000 Catholics. For more information, visit catholicnh.org/overview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.