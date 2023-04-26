SHELBURNE — The Shelburne Trails Club begins this year’s Speaker Series events on Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Shelburne Town Hall on Village Road with a joint presentation by geologists Dr. Woodrow Thompson and Dr. J. Dykstra Eusden.

The New Hampshire Geological Survey began updating data and remapping the Shelburne Quadrangle bedrock geologic and surficial geologic maps in 2022. These 1:24,000 scale maps cover the eastern two-thirds of the town of Shelburne from the Carter-Moriah Mountain Range on the south to the southern half of Success Township and includes the western section of the town of Gilead, Maine. 

