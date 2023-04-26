SHELBURNE — The Shelburne Trails Club begins this year’s Speaker Series events on Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Shelburne Town Hall on Village Road with a joint presentation by geologists Dr. Woodrow Thompson and Dr. J. Dykstra Eusden.
The New Hampshire Geological Survey began updating data and remapping the Shelburne Quadrangle bedrock geologic and surficial geologic maps in 2022. These 1:24,000 scale maps cover the eastern two-thirds of the town of Shelburne from the Carter-Moriah Mountain Range on the south to the southern half of Success Township and includes the western section of the town of Gilead, Maine.
Dr. Thompson conducted the surficial geology investigation by looking at the extent of sand, gravel, and other materials deposited by the glacier at the end of the last ice age. Dr. Eusden investigated the rock types and structure to correlate them to previously defined regional rock formations deposited through geologic history. The results of their work will clarify the natural and geologic history of the Shelburne region. Both extensively used the detailed STC Shelburne Trails Map provided by the club to aid them in accessing the various field locations.
Dr. Thompson will describe the effects of the Ice Age in the White Mountains, with emphasis on the Shelburne area. He will show examples of how glacial ice sculpted the landscape, and the various landforms and earth materials left by the advance and retreat of the vast Laurentide Ice Sheet.
Dr. Eusden will focus his discussion on the new bedrock geologic map of the region. The bedrock in the Shelburne area shows evidence of an ancient marine basin that formed approximately 420 million years ago. A suite of granitic igneous rock intrusions appeared at about 360 million years ago and was followed by the eruption of unusual and Shelburne-specific volcanic dikes as the Atlantic Ocean began opening around 200 million years ago.
The newly updated NHGS maps resulting from their work will be available to the public later this summer and can be used by the town and individuals for water resource planning, water quality estimation, geothermal development potential, geologic hazard assessment and other land-use and natural resource planning. Those attending this presentation will get an advanced look at those maps.
Free and open to the public. The town hall will open at 6:30 p.m. with coffee, tea, and light refreshments. This event is part of the STC’s annual “Speaker Series”. The Shelburne Trails Club supports and promotes safe use and stewardship of the Shelburne area trails.
