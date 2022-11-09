LANCASTER — UNH Cooperative Extension recently welcomed Ray Berthiaume as the new extension field specialist for natural resources in Coos County.
Berthiaume started his new job Sept. 19. He comes to the organization with over 30 years of forestry experience and a degree in forest engineering.
As a long-time forester in Coos County, he has many connections and instant credibility with his fellow forestry professionals. He is also committed to the forestry profession, serving on forestry committees and associations both regionally and nationally.
In his role as an industrial forester, Berthiaume has worked with N.H. Fish and Game and the Wildlife Management Institute to implement many habitat management projects for American Woodcock and shrubland wildlife in the North Country.
“I am excited to be a part of the great team here at extension, and happy to be able to share the knowledge and experience I have gained over the years, with the forestland owners, forestry and logging professionals, educators, and students of Coos County.” said Berthiaume. “I have extensive experience with timber harvesting operations, log scaling, and grading, as well as forest road and bridge design, layout, and installation, and hope to be able to help answer some of your questions, and maybe even share some stories.”
