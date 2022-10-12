WHITEFIELD — Mt. Washington Civil Air Patrol Cadets participated in a small unmanned aerial system challenge at Mt. Washington Regional Airport on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Cadets and Senior Members from Dalton, Gorham, North Strafford, Whitefield, Randolph, Franconia, Colebrook, Littleton, and East Haven, Vt. gathered at the airport to compete in a bucket challenge competition.
Cadets were challenged to fly DJI Phantom 4 and SKYDIO drones around five buckets and take photos of the bottom of each bucket. Cadets were scored on flight timing and photo accuracy.
Cadets aged 16 and older can become sUAS mission pilots and younger cadets can become technicians.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The CAP performs about 90 percent of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year.
CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a non-profit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM education resources.
Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. For more information go to CAP.News,GoCivilAirPatrol.comor contact Col Moran, wmoran@nhwg.cap.gov.
