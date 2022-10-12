suas challenge

Civil Air Patrol members (from left) Viggo Kardell, Hidalgo Kardell, Annette Smith, Arthur Dugway, Max Colby, Ian Thompson, Charly Schmidt, Sierra Wales and Josh Smith. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WHITEFIELD — Mt. Washington Civil Air Patrol Cadets participated in a small unmanned aerial system challenge at Mt. Washington Regional Airport on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Cadets and Senior Members from Dalton, Gorham, North Strafford, Whitefield, Randolph, Franconia, Colebrook, Littleton, and East Haven, Vt. gathered at the airport to compete in a bucket challenge competition. 

