Annette A. King, 88, of Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of Gorham, N.H. passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, Gorham. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate. To share a memory of offer your condolences online, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
