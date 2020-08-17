Annette A. King, 88, of Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of Gorham, N.H. passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, Gorham. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate. To share a memory of offer your condolences online, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.