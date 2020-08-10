Funeral services for Evelyn M. Dupont, 95, of Berlin, N.H., were held on July 15, 2020, at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, following prayers at the Bryant Funeral Home.
The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by the Rev. Kyle Stanton and the words of remembrance were done by Connor Arsenault.
Interment was in the Holy Family Cemetery and the pall bearers were Keith Arsenault, Connor Arsenault, Jordan Shotts, Anthony Dalphonse, Paul Guerin and Natalie Guitard.
