Obituary: Timothy Charles Beaulac

Timothy Charles Beaulac, 64, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home in the presence of his family, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
Tim was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 28, 1955, the son of the late J. Robert and Rita (Tanguay) Beaulac and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He was a graduate of Berlin High School Class of 1973.
He graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences in Boston and worked as a pharmacist for many local pharmacies, retiring in 2015 from Walmart in Gorham where he served as manager.
After his retirement, Tim worked part time for the Bryant Funeral Homes.
A very active member of the Berlin Kiwanis Club, he spearheaded the annual children’s Bike Rodeo, responsible for passing out thousands of free helmets to children in the Androscoggin Valley throughout the years. The day before he passed away, he was presented with The Distinguished Service Award for 2018-2019 from Kiwanis International, recognizing him for these efforts.
Tim was an avid train enthusiast, traveling throughout the Northeast and parts of Canada to various train-related events. He also enjoyed collecting patches and working on his home in Gorham. He gave of his time freely to help others. Tim had previously served on the board of directors for Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin and was a communicant of Holy Family Parish in Gorham.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Riff) Beaulac of Gorham; his daughter Holly J. Beaulac of Rochester, N.Y.; a sister Colette A. Foss and husband Mike of Clearwater, Fla.; brothers Robert M. Beaulac of Penacook, N.H. and Jon J. Beaulac of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; sister-in-law Donna Desilets of Concord, N.H.; several nieces and nephews including Heidi Beaulac and wife Becky, Audrey Beaulac, Jamie Barahona and husband Jorge, Sandy Lafferty and husband Ryan, and Robbie Desilets and his wife Christine, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin, with interment to follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham.
Due to the current restrictions in place, family and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Monday from 1-3 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Berlin Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 72, Berlin, NH, 03570 or to C.H.A.D., c/o Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756-0001.
Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
