Steven G. Kilbride, 72, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Berlin on August 6, 1950, the son of the late Dennis J. and Annette H. (Laberge) Kilbride and graduated from Berlin High School with the Class of 1968 and received his AD in Human Services at N.H. College, now Southern N.H. University. Steve was an avid reader, Red Sox and Patriots fan, and enjoyed golf and playing football and softball, hiking, watching movies and enjoying a good meal. His daughter was always his biggest priority.
He is survived by his wife Kim (Butterworth) Kilbride of Berlin; his daughter Samantha Kilbride of Buford, Ga.; his brothers James Kilbride and wife Rachel of Vassalboro, Maine and Michael Kilbride of Hooksett,; sisters Arlene Kilbride of Errol, and Cynthia Vaillancourt and husband Robert of Lowell, Mass.; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m, prior to the service. Interment will be in the New City Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Employee Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. Online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
