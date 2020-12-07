Sr. Blanche Dugas, p.m. (Sr. Ste. Marie-Helene), 94, of the Presentation of Mary Sisters, died Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Berlin on June 4, 1926, to Marjorique and Emma (Brooks) Dugas.
She made her religious profession Feb. 2, 1957.
Sr. Blanche was available for community services in Berlin and Manchester. Her services varied as assistant treasurer at PMA in Hudson and treasurer of Berlin Catholic Schools. She retired at St. Joseph Residence I in 2011 and St. Joseph Residence II in 2017.
She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Gladys Murphy, Ida Dugas and Doris Fortier; and one brother, Lionel Dugas. She is survived by one brother, Raymond Dugas; and sister-in-law Olive; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial with a private cemetery committal service will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH 03104.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at lambertfuneralhome.com.
