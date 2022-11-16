Roger C. Poulin, 90, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 31, 1932, in St. Prosper, P.Q., Canada son of the late Alfred and Cecile Poulin.
He moved to the United States and worked as a logger for 48 years for several local companies including Kelley Logging where he was employed until his retirement in 1996. Roger was a communicant of Guardian Angel Church, now Good Shepherd Parish was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree and for many years played on the Berlin Candlepin Bowling League. He also loved to play horseshoes, cribbage, and go fishing in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Monique (Vachon) Poulin of Berlin; three daughters: Anne Biron and fiancé Mark Hamby of Keyser, W.Va., Maryse Bilodeau and husband Henry of Manchester and Natalie Croteau and husband Maurice of Berlin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many siblings and extended family residing in Canada.
Services will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin. Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. The family requests those who wish, to plant a tree in his memory. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
