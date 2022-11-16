Roger C. Poulin

Roger C. Poulin, 90, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 31, 1932, in St. Prosper, P.Q., Canada son of the late Alfred and Cecile Poulin.

He moved to the United States and worked as a logger for 48 years for several local companies including Kelley Logging where he was employed until his retirement in 1996. Roger was a communicant of Guardian Angel Church, now Good Shepherd Parish was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree and for many years played on the Berlin Candlepin Bowling League. He also loved to play horseshoes, cribbage, and go fishing in his spare time.

