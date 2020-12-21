Obituary: Robert W. Pellerin

Robert W. Pellerin, 72, of Bethlehem, N.H., and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Dec. 15, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospice Center in Lebanon, N.H.
He fought a valiant battle with lymphoma, and refused to give up the fight to the very end.
Robert “Bob” was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 12, 1948, to Cecile (Gilbert) and Norman Pellerin.
In 1967, he graduated from Berlin High School. After high school, Bob was drafted to the Army and deployed to the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart after incurring serious injuries during his Vietnam Tour. After spending ten months of recovery and rehabilitation at the military hospital, he returned to New Hampshire, where he ultimately began a lifelong career at the James River Company. He retired as a lab technician in 2002.
He met Suzanne Dube in Berlin. They married on January 24, 1976, and subsequently raised their family in Berlin until moving to Bethlehem in 2003. In 2010, the couple bought a winter home in Florida.
Together they had three children, Melissa, Jenny and Kevin. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially loved to visit with his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he would drop everything for a chance to do something with them.
He loved to travel the world with his wife, and also enjoyed several special trips with the entire family. While spending many winters in Florida, he spent lots of time playing golf and doing special things such as visiting Busch Gardens and other area attractions.
He was an avid card and board game player, and was his wife’s biggest karaoke fan. Through their entire marriage, Bob and Suzanne spent many weekends at dances and other events. Bob was a great sports enthusiast, and loved watching football, baseball, and hockey. When he wasn’t watching sports, he was likely watching a history program.
Bob was a member of the Elks Club and was a lifetime member of the VFW, where he spent several years as the bingo chairman. Since 2004, he volunteered at Littleton Regional Hospital's information reception desk.
Survivors include his wife Suzanne Pellerin of Bethlehem and Zephyrhills; his three children, Melissa Farmer of Concord, N.H., Jenny Lavoie (Craig) of Goffstown, N.H., and Kevin Pellerin (Stephanie) of Goffstown; grandchildren Molly Farmer, Hannah Farmer, Grayson Lavoie, Evie Lavoie, Westley Pellerin, Oliver Pellerin, and great-granddaughter Charlotte Farmer; sisters Gloria Stewart (Mike) of Keene, N.H., Priscille Pellerin of West Swanzey, N.H., and Edwina Keene (Russell) of Raleigh, N.C., and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Cecile Pellerin and grandson Justin Pellerin.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
