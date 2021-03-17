Obituary: Robert A. Landry

Robert A. Landry, 78, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday March 15, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin on Nov. 27, 1942, the son of Arthur and Louise O. (Gosselin) Landry and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed by Gemmiti Paving for many years and worked at the Gorham Car Wash. Robert loved dancing, loved to go bird hunting and loved to collect knick-knacks including knives, belt buckles and tools.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Germaine Landry. He was predeceased by seven siblings; Doris, Laurier, Alice, Paul, Maurice, Raymond and Irene and one of his best friends, Don Rivard.
The family will hold services at a later date. The Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
