Obituary: Rita T. Lemieux

Rita T. Lemieux, 67, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on Oct. 30, 1954, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Jeanine (Belanger) Lemieux and has been a lifelong resident.
She was a graduate of Berlin High School.
Rita had been employed by Custom Services for the past several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching college sports and NASCAR races and gardening. She loved her plants and her pet bird Joey.
Rita is survived by her children Laura Carpenter and her husband Charles of Berlin and Scott Lemieux, of Berlin; a granddaughter Jeanine; brothers John Lemieux and his wife Elaine of Gorham, N.H., and Guy Lemieux of Texas; a sister Patty Guay and her significant other Errol Decker of Berlin; step-sisters Dawn Provest and her husband Wilfred of Biddeford, Maine, and Darlene Eldredge and her husband Glen of Rochester, N.H.; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her twin brother Rene Lemieux and a step-father Charles Glover.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, NH. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
