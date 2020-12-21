Obituary: Richard 'Ben' Napert

On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Richard (Big Ben) Roland Napert passed away following a brief illness.
He was born on December 10, 1949, in Berlin, N.H., to Ben and Olive (Coulombe) Napert.
He recently had worked for Berlin City Ford, where he found great joy in delivering vehicles to new buyers. In addition, he worked and volunteered at Berlin's Moffett House, where he passionately dedicated himself to recording the city's family histories through genealogy.
Well known in town for his love of sports, he would often engage friends and locals in spirited discussions, often in favor of the Yankees, Blackhawks, Colts and Celtics, his favorite teams.
Ben was predeceased by his parents Ben and Olive.
He chose to spend his last days with his loved one, Donna Spencer of Berlin, and his well-loved cats and dogs. He loved animals and children. In addition, he leaves behind aunts Therese McGinnis of Greenfield, N.H., and Gertrude Dion of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
He will be missed by many.
A private family celebration of his life is being planned for a future date.
