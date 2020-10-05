Obituary: Rene L. Theriault

Rene L. Theriault, 74, of Milan, N.H., passed away at home on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 12, 1946, the son of Louis and Cecile (Legere) Theriault and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He had been employed as a bleach plant operator for Fraser Paper Company for over 30 years and had served with the National Guard for 10 years.
Rene was a member of the White Mountain Ridge Runners Snowmachine Club, the Androscoggin Valley Fish & Game Association and enjoyed carpentry. He was very proud that he had built his own home. Rene also enjoyed spending time with his beloved K9 companions, Belle and Cole.
Family includes his wife Eileen Theriault of Milan, N.H.; his daughter Kacey Brunk and husband Rick of Tampa, Fla.; his son Kenny Theriault and wife Catherine of Tampa, Fla.; his grandchildren Kelly and Ian; great grandchildren Kaiden and Kinsey; his sister-in-law Kim Sias-Lombardi and husband Larry Lombardi of Milan, N.H., and several cousins.
Walk-thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave, Berlin. Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Services will be private but live-streamed on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan.
Donations may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH, 03818 or to North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency at nchhha.org. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
