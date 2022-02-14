Raymond J. Albert, 91, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in Berlin on Sept. 21, 1930, the son of the late Frank T. and Anna Albert where he attended school.
He served in the National Guard and later worked as a Lab Technician for Brown Company/James River Corporation.
Raymond was a member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends. His greatest love was his family, he was a very loving, caring and devoted father and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Raymond enjoyed taking care of his home, going out to lunch with his brother and driving new cars. He liked to make puzzles and play cribbage.
Raymond was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Ryan-Scammon Post No. 36 American Legion, where he made daily visits.
Family includes his daughters Annette West of Baton Rouge, La., and Debra Leslie of Hampton, N.H.; his three grandchildren Kathryn West of Baton Rouge, La., Scott Leslie of Dover, N.H., and Eric Leslie of Rochester, N.H.; several cousins and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings Edmond, Val, Henry, Donald, Paul, Therese, Grace, Jane, Oriel and William.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in St. Anne Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
