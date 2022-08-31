Norman Robinson, 70, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia.
Norman was born on December 13, 1951, in Lewiston, Maine, to the late Earnest and Cecile (Gagon) Robinson.
He started working at a young age. His passion for driving trucks led him to start his own trucking business, Robinson Trucking, where he mainly hauled logs and carnival rides. He was known as a hardworking man and you could find him hauling almost anything from scrap metal to railroad ties. When Norman was not working, he loved spending time with his wife. They enjoyed visiting the coast of Maine.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia (Harvey) Robinson; son, Tracey Robinson and his wife Celeste; four daughters, Gail Robinson, Jill Corrigan and her husband Shawn, Jennifer Olisky and her husband Jason, and Karyn Dexter; eight grandchildren, Tanner, Cory, Bryson, Mya, Brady, Jake, Jessica, and Meghan; and three great-grandchildren, Luis, Lucas, and Larissa. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Ronnie and sisters, Elsie, Rita, Marie, and Irene.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at his son Tracey’s house at 272 Gorham Hill Rd. Gorham at 12:00 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
