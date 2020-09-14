Obituary Norman G. Langevin

Norman G. Langevin, 83, of Berlin passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Berlin on Dec. 24, 1936, the son of Adelard and Eva (Letellier) Langevin. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Navy for four years. He worked for Converse Rubber for 22 years, and later for Crown Vantage Corp.
In his younger years, Norman was president of the Androscoggin Valley Fish & Game Club, vice president for Local 75, a business agent for Converse Rubber and a board member for Androscoggin Valley Hospital, as well as the N.H. Vocational Technical College. He loved hunting and fishing and was fond of attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, especially hockey. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
His greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Annette (Nolet) Langevin of Berlin; son John Langevin of Troy, NH; daughter Linda Falardeau of Berlin; son Todd Langevin and wife Jessica of Minot, Maine; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters Rita Gagnon of Berlin, Helene Ramsey of Upton, Mass.,, and Marguerite Pettingell of East Kingston, N.H.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 17 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. Donations in Norman’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.