Michele L. L'Heureux, 67, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Healthcare following a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Berlin on March 26, 1955 the daughter of the late Roland L. and Pauline T. (Allain) L'Heureux and resided in Berlin all of her life. She graduated from Berlin High School class of 1974, following graduation was employed at numerous local businesses prior to training as an LNA. As an LNA she worked for both St. Vincent de Paul and Coos County Nursing Homes for many years.
She loved to make succulent gardens which she learned to beautifully craft and gave to numerous friends and family. In her younger years she enjoyed motorcycle rides and spending time at the beach. She adored her two cats Froddo and Abra.
She is survived by her son Cody Mason of Berlin; her sister Janine Gagnon and her husband Marc of Berlin; a niece Sarah Lavoie and husband AJ of Somersworth; and a nephew Jan Gagnon and his wife Michelle of Berlin; her aunts Priscilla Landrigan, Penny L’Heureux and Vivian L’Heureux as well as many cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion Freddy Mason.
A Celebration of Michele’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, N.Y. 10163-4777 (michaeljfox.org) or to another Parkinson’s related charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
