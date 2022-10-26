Michael B. Bresnahan, 84, passed away at his home in Canaan, N.H., early on Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, with his wife Shellie by his side.
He was born in Grasmere, N.H., on Aug. 26, 1938, a son to the late Bernard B., and Frances (Roy) Bresnahan.
He was a 1956 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester, N.H.
He became a licensed electrician in 1976, and later established MB Electric in Berlin, N.H. He received a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from the School of Lifelong Learning in 1983, and continued his education in various courses, specializing in veterans counseling. He was a veteran of the Army during the early 1960s, serving honorably as a communication specialist and French interpreter.
He volunteered a lot of his time with the Boy Scouts of America, the Androscoggin Valley United Way, the Berlin-Gorham Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the Irish-American Cultural Institute.
Mike loved his Irish heritage, sharing the music and history with family and friends. Mike and Shellie moved from Manchester to Berlin in 1979, and retired to their family home in Canaan in 2017.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shellie Fearon Bresnahan of Canaan; one daughter, Moira Gagnon (Philip) of Manchester; two sons, Kevin Bresnahan (Rhonda) of Manchester, and Brian Bresnahan (Janice) of Boscawen, N.H.; six grandchildren, Mike, Jason, Patrick, Ryan, Kristen and Nikki; six great-grandchildren, Delanie, Jaydin, Maddi, Gauge, Abel and Michael; and one sister, Madelaine Gilmartin.
He is predeceased by a younger sister, Patricia Webb, and a great-grandson, Gavin.
There are no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Grace Community Church in Canaan, Vt., on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at the Canaan Village Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mike Bresnahan may be made to Grace Community Church, 300 Gale Street, Canaan, VT 05903.
Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to jenkinsnewman.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook.
