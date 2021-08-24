Obituary: Melody Erma “MIMI” (Larocque) Brochu

Melody Erma “MIMI” (Larocque) Brochu, 64, of Gorham, N.H., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home.
Melody was born on April 6, 1954, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Donald and Mona (Stetson) Larocque.
Melody was passionate about her job as a peer support counselor at Serenity Steps and strongly believed in their mission. She was an avid reader, loved flower gardening and enjoyed knitting and drawing.
Melody was very proud of her children and more than anything loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She will be remembered by her family for her amazing recipes and cooking ability. Her children loved her homemade pasta sauce, chocolate birthday cakes and meat pies.
Melody is survived by her two children, Ben Brochu and wife Darci of Berlin, N.H., and Andrea Brochu and her partner Mike Kasson of Jefferson, N.H.; and her four grandchildren Aubrie, Amelia, Austin and Landon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. The family asks that any cards of sympathy be sent c/o Debbie Martin, 773 Kent St., Berlin, NH 03570.
A private celebration of Melody's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home, 100 State St., Groveton, N.H.
To send the family your condolences via the online register book, go to armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com
