Louis E. Bacon, 70, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022.
He was born in Claremont, N.H., on April 24, 1951 the son of the late Alfred and Gertrude (Dube) Bacon.
Louis’ proudest moments were when he became a dad to Jon and Jenn. He was so elated to have his grandchildren: Ella, 16; Maddi, 15; and Greyson, 2. He was so happy to have a grandson to carry on the family name.
Louis was a hard worker. Besides working at the pulp and paper mill for 38 years, he was extremely meticulous about his home. Flowers were his passion and all different types of perennials were grown in any corner possible. He enjoyed strolling around the property to see what had bloomed.
He loved his birds. Many bird feeders were in front of the house, and he loved to watch them out the front window.
He was very organized and loved working in his basement and garage and he could fix anything. He was my McGyver. He also loved vintage cars and motorcycles.
Anyone who knew Louis knew that he was a chocoholic. He would always say, “Why are things that taste so good, bad for you?”
Music was another one of his loves. He was an avid ice fisherman and had just purchased a bob house and fixed it to his liking. He was anxious to have his grandchildren come up and enjoy it with him.
After a layoff in 2001, he went back to college to get his electrical journeyman’s license. This was a very proud moment for him.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria (Belanger) Bacon, who was the love of his life and he would always say she was his best friend. He is also survived by his children Jon Bacon and wife Bobbi and Jenn and significant other Mark, all of Berlin; his grandchildren Ella, Maddi and Greyson Bacon; his brother Paul Bacon of Meredith and his friend Helen Couture of Berlin; his sister Diane Duisdecker and husband Jan of Canterbury, N.H.; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Paris.
Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
