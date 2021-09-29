Obituary: Lorraine (Grondin) Rano

Lorraine (Grondin) Rano, 86, of Berlin, N.H. passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin. She was born in Berlin, N.H. on July 27, 1935, the daughter of the late Henry and Jeanne (Girouard) Grondin and was a lifelong resident. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Mental Health Services.
Members of the family include her husband, Frank Rano Sr. of Berlin; sons Frank Rano, Jr. of Berlin, Timothy Rano and wife Joanne of Rollinsford, N.H., Bradley Rano of Milan, N.H.; four grandchildren; sister Lucille McCosh of Florida; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rhonamarie Rano, and her brother, Robert Grondin
Services were held at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
