Lorraine Alphonse, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on Oct. 11, 1934, the daughter of George and Lucienne (Grondin) Viger and was a lifelong resident.
She had been employed as a business teacher at Berlin High School where she was in charge of the Future Business Leaders of America.
She also taught second grade at Guardian Angel School for a year and worked for Flanigan Insurance Company for two years. Lorraine was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Her family includes her daughter Denise Alphonse and husband Paul Goodrich of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Roger Alphonse on March 1, 2020, and her sister Doris Pinette.
Services will be held in the spring. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Fund the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
