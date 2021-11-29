Lillian D. (Baker) Laramee, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away suddenly on Nov. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Aug. 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Aldea (Marois) Baker and was a lifelong resident.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. Lillian had worked many years as a shift manager at McDonald’s in Gorham and also at Gamm Inc.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed knitting, gardening and spending time with her sisters and her family.
She is survived by her daughters Diane Legere and her husband Claude of Lee, N.H., and Rachel Laramee and her husband David Rothstein of Portsmouth, N.H.; three grandchildren Aleigh Legere of Houston, Texas, Gabrielle Rothstein and Calvin Rothstein, both of Portsmouth, N.H.; sisters Doris Ramsey of Berlin, N.H., and Claudette Bonney of Berlin, N.H.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Gilles Laramee, who died in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. There will be no calling hours. Private interment will be in the N.H. State Veteran’s Cemetery, in Boscawen, N.H. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the N.H. Catholic Charities in her memory.
