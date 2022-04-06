Lillian C. Colbeth, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday April 4, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin on April 11, 1934, the daughter of Philip and Beatrice (Laroche) Villeneuve and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School and had been employed by Granite State Rubber Company and Langis Shoe Store.
Lillian was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
The family includes her husband Bradley Colbeth of Berlin; sons Paul Patry and wife Karen of Milan, N.H. and David Patry and wife Maureen of Berlin, N.H.; four grandchildren Mallory Patry, Derek Patry, Riley Patry and Avery Patry; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Fern Villeneuve of Plattsburg, N.Y., Richard Villeneuve of Berlin, Olive Couture of Berlin and Rita Dube of Milan; stepchildren Connie Colbeth of Michigan City, Ind., and Michael Colbeth of Berlin; several step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her siblings Jane Ayotte, Cecile Gagne, Norman Villeneuve, Pauline Vien, Lorraine Baillargeon and Ronnie Villeneuve.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will follow in the Hillside Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
